Pirates coach Ncikazi warns tie against Tripoli not over despite two-goal lead

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates might have a very good advantage over Al-Ahli Tripoli going into the second leg of the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday, but co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has warned that the game is far from over.



ALSO READ: Pirates edge closer to Confed Cup final with away win

Pirates secured a vital 2-0 victory away from home in Libya on Sunday, with Innocent Maela and Goodman Mosele netting the goals for the Soweto giants.



Pirates created plenty of opportunities and could have won the tie with a bigger score-line had they utilised them.

“We played a very good team, this Tripoli team is very good tactically, they can play direct, very skillful. But, one must give credit to our players, they applied themselves very well. We must thank our team management for all the logistical support. I think there are lots of people we have to thank, but I am just happy and proud of the team for the win away from home. It was important to score and get a result,” said Ncikazi.

“The game is not over, it is half-time. We are only leading. When we go home they can do the same thing. We will treat the game very seriously, it is important to understand the dynamics of African football, a goal away is important.”

The Pirates coach added that his team won’t rest and they will continue to prepare themselves hard for the clash and knows that Tripoli are a good side.

“We will treat the match as 0-0, respect them because they are a good team and try to proceed into the next round. We are not going to change anything by doing less. We are just going to prepare for a very good team.”

The winner of this tie will will meet the winner between TP Mazembe and RSB Berkane in the final of the continental tournament on 29 May. Mazembe are leading the other tie 1-0 after winning at home on Sunday.