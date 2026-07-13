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Kaizer Chiefs draw with Rangers, Pirates arrive in Spain

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

13 July 2026

10:13 am

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Chiefs will now play Saudi Arabia's Al Kholood on Wednesday.

Kaizer Chiefs - Glasgow Rangers

Kaizer Chiefs drew 1-1 with Glasgow Rangers in a pre-season friendly on Sunday in Spain. Picture – Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

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Kaizer Chiefs drew their opening match of their pre-season tour 1-1 with Glasgow Rangers at the La Nucia Football Centre in Alicante, Spain on Sunday.

Chiefs held

The match was played behind-closed-doors, with striker Etiosa Ighodaro netting for Fernando Da Cruz’ Amakhosi.

All Pictures via Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Chiefs will now take on Saudi Pro League side Al Kholood on Wednesday, before finishing off their tour against Spanish LaLiga side Elche CF on Saturday.

Pirates arrive

Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, arrived in Spain on Monday for their pre-sesaon tour.

The Buccaneers will play Spanish side Cordoba CF on Wedensday, before taking on another Spanish opponent – Cadiz CF – on Saturday.

They will then go up against Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Ittihad on July 21, before facing Spain’s Las Palmas on July 22. Their tour will end with a match against Saudi Arabia’s Neom FC on July 24.

The Buccaneers will play Spanish side Cordoba CF tomorrow, before taking on another Spanish opponent – Cadiz CF – on Saturday. They will then go up against Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Ittihad on July 21, before facing Spain’s Las Palmas on July 22. Their tour will end with a match against Saudi Arabia’s Neom FC on July 24.

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Scotland Spain

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