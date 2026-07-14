Mofokeng to Pirates – ‘This is not goodbye’

'I write this message with a heart full of gratitude, pride, and emotion as I bid farewell to Orlando Pirates Football Club," said Mofokeng on Instagram.'

Bafana Bafana and Royal Union St Gilloise star Relebohile Mofokeng has penned an emotional message to Orlando Pirates, the club he left to move to Belgium ahead of the coming season.

Mofokeng starts his pre-season

Mofokeng has started pre-season training with Union, who start their campaign in the Belgian Super Cup against Club Brugge on July 31.

“I write this message with a heart full of gratitude, pride, and emotion as I bid farewell to Orlando Pirates Football Club,” said Mofokeng on Instagram.

“Representing this great institution has been one of the greatest honours of my life. From the moment I first wore the Orlando Pirates badge, I understood the responsibility, history, and privilege that comes with representing Orlando Pirates.

“Every training session, every match, every victory, and every challenge has shaped me both as a footballer and as a person. “I write this message with a heart full of gratitude, pride, and emotion as I bid farewell to Orlando Pirates Football Club.

“Representing this great institution has been one of the greatest honours of my life. From the moment I first wore the Orlando Pirates badge, I understood the responsibility, history, and privilege that comes with representing Orlando Pirates.

“Every training session, every match, every victory, and every challenge has shaped me both as a footballer and as a person.

‘Thank you for believing in me’

“To the Chairman, board, management, and everyone involved in the leadership of the club, thank you for believing in me, investing in my development, and providing me with the opportunity to fulfil a dream that many young footballers aspire to achieve.

“To the coaches, technical team, medical staff, and all employees behind the scenes, thank you for your guidance, dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering support throughout my journey. Your contribution often goes unseen, but it never goes unappreciated.

“To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood, the memories, the battles we fought together, and the moments we celebrated as one family. I will forever cherish the relationships we built and the lessons we shared.

“To our sponsors and partners, thank you for your continued support of the club, the players, and the broader Orlando Pirates family. Your investment and belief in this institution help make our dreams possible. And most importantly, to the Orlando Pirates supporters – the Ghost- thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“Your passion, loyalty, and unwavering support have inspired me every time I stepped onto the pitch. Through the highs and the challenges, you stood by us, and I will forever be grateful for the love you have shown me. Wearing this badge in front of you was a privilege I will never take for granted.

Mofokeng – ‘This is not a goodbye, but rather a THANK YOU’

“As I embark on a new chapter in my career, I do so carrying the values, memories, and experiences that Orlando Pirates has given me. This club will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will always be proud to have been part of its rich history and tradition. This is not goodbye, but rather A THANK YOU for an unforgettable journey.

“I will always respect and honour everything the team has done for me. I arrived at Orlando Pirates as Rele, I leave as Relebohile Mofokeng. Being part of the team has not only made me a better player, but a better person also. May Orlando Pirates continue to achieve greatness and bring joy to its millions of supporters around the world. Thank you for everything. With gratitude and respect, Relebohile.”