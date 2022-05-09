Nomvethe takes a veiled swipe at Mokwena, says Sundowns have all the best players

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Siyabonga Nomvethe believes the scales are favourable towards Mamelodi Sundowns to continue their dominance in the DStv Premiership, saying the Chloorkop side has 75% of the best players in the league.



The AmaZulu assistant coach said this in response to the question about the suggestion made by Rulani Mokwena that Sundowns’ failure in the Caf Champions League was due to a lack of competition locally.

“The other teams will catch up eventually, you will see… It all takes time,” said Nomvethe. “But anyway when things are going your way, you can say anything you want. With what he says, he will end up disappointed. He must know there will come a time when they do not do as they please as it is now.”

Nomvethe added that while at other teams it becomes a problem when certain players get injured or suspended, but that’s not the case at Sundowns because they have other players to select from.

“There will be a time when they don’t win the league, and another club does… You must remember one thing, that Sundowns owns almost 75% of all the good players in the league. Anyone in their team can play regularly at any other team and you can’t compare AmaZulu to Sundowns.

“Sundowns always have three competitive teams, and they can change the team with no effect on the play. For us, we have that limitation with players. When we get injuries and suspensions, it is a disaster but for them they have enough quality players to not feel that pinch. That is why it is easy for them.

“Rulani must not make it look like they are just doing as they please (because they are superior), it is just their time, and when the time comes, things will change.”

Nomvethe is not the first coach to challenge Mokwena’s assertions with Orlando Pirates’ Mandla Ncikazi having also criticised his statements.

Ncikazi went as far as saying Sundowns shop for their players at Woolworths while the other clubs shop at Pick ‘n Pay and Checkers.