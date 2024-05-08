Mokwena wins PSL coach of month for April

It’s the second time that the 37-year-old won the prize this season after picking up the award last August.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has been named Coach of the Month for April. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

There’s more reason for Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena to celebrate after he was named the DStv Premiership Coach of the Month for April.

ALSO READ: Sundowns looking to extend unbeaten run against Arrows

The Premier Soccer League announced on Wednesday that Mokwena won the award ahead of Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, Steve Barker of Stellenbosch FC and Chippa United co-coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September.

It’s the second time that the 37-year-old won the prize this season after picking up the award last August. Mokwena guided the Brazilians to victories over Richards Bay, Cape Town Spurs, Sekhukhune United, TS Galaxy and a draw to Moroka Swallows in April.

Chippa’a Kwayiba rewarded

This recognition comes six days after Sundowns won the league for a record-extending seventh successive time following the 5-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium. Meanwhile, Chippa forward Sinoxolo Kwayiba won the Player of the Month for the same period after scoring four goals in as many matches.

The 24-year-old was in red-hot form to help the Chilli Boys win against Cape Town Spurs, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United. The judging panel gave the nod to Kwayiba who beat off stiff competition from Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch and the Pirates duo of Tshegofatso Mabasa and Patrick Maswanganyi.

Sekhukhune United leftback Asekho Tiwani’s wonder goal from the halfway line against Spurs earned the individual award for the goal of the month. He was up against Royal AM’s Sedywn George and Tebogo Mokoena of Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Johnson questions refereeing after Chiefs’ red card run

According to the league, all the winning coaches and players will each receive a trophy and R7, 000 courtesy of the league sponsors. Judges for this monthly award consisted of journalists Brian Mofokeng, Sazi Hadebe, Mihlali Baleka and Mmasekepe Matsebane as well as SABC Sport analyst Simphiwe Dludlu who was the convenor.