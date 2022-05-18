Arthur Zwane hints on another coach coming in at Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane has hinted that he might not be at the helm when the new season starts. Speaking ahead of their last DStv Premiership game against Swallows on Saturday.

Zwane was asked about Kgaogelo Sekgota’s situation as he has not been able to start games but mostly comes off the bench. He said he needs to work on some aspects and promised to get him in good shape before the new coach comes.

“Sekgota has been doing well and the only challenge with him is his endurance capacity. That’s one of the reasons he is not starting the games. But we are working on it because as coaches we are given a task to work with these players so they can improve,” said Zwane.

“He is coming alright and if he is going to be available physically and mentaly then we will start with him. We also have to look at pour bench and see who are the other players who can come on as substitutes and bring us the energy.

“We have not started with him because we do not have enough impact players on the bench. If we start him and he dies, let’s say he gives us 60 minutes and he cannot continue, we would not have players who can come on and give us that oomph when we need it.

“We are working on him, on his game understanding and his endurance. He will make a few sprints, maybe four or five and he is finished. We then have to keep pushing him to get back to his position and that time he is still recovering.

“He is in a program to prepare him to start the game in the future. Unfortunately it is our last game and we might not have more time to work with him. But obviously in the new season the incoming coach will be given a report so that he knows the challenges of the individuals and how to improve them.

“What we are trying to do is make sure that we leave pillars in place for the incoming coach and that there is continuity for the coming season.

“… we will keep hunting for the best players so that we can make life easy for the new coach in that the pillars will be in place and he will enjoy working with whoever he finds at the club,” added Zwane.

When quizzed about the mention of a new coach and if the management had taken a decision on the matter, he said: “The team will have a meeting with the board when the season ends and we will take it from there.”

Some in the Amakhosi faithful have called on management to put their faith on Zwane and given him the team on a permanent basis.