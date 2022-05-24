JVW fail to extend lead at top of Hollywoodbets Super League

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Log leaders JVW FC let slip of an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Hollywoodbets Super League after they were held to a goalless draw by University of the Western (UWC) at the Wits Stadium on Sunday.



JVW, who have been on a scoring spree with 17 goals in six matches, found it hard to unlock a very determined UWC side, who have enjoyed a decent start into the new campaign of the Super League.



Led by Mpumi Nyandeni, a former Banyana Banyana player, JVW are now on 16 points, one point ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, while UWC are in fourth place with 11 points.

????️ HIGHLIGHTS of the Pretoria Derby between @SundownsLadies vs @tut_ladies which was held on the epic Super Sunday at Sturrock Park #HollywoodbetsSuperLeague #BekeLeBekeSL #HWBSL pic.twitter.com/K0Xsg8E0Lt — Hollywoodbets Super League (@HollywoodbetsSL) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile, after their disappointing loss to UWC last weekend, Sundowns ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala promised that her charges will have to bounce back from their defeat when they meet their neighbours Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) ladies team.



Sundowns did just that as they smashed their Pretoria rivals with a 5-1 score-line, courtesy of goals by Lerato Kgasago, Rhoda Mulaudzi, Karabo Dhlamini, Salome Kekana and Nhlanhla Mthandi.

Star of the show Oratile Mokwena, who dictated things in midfield for Banyana Ba Style, says they knew the Pretoria derby wasn’t going to be an easy task, but they managed to get the desired results.



“We knew it was not going to be an easy one, especially coming off a defeat last week. We made sure that we stay focused and conquer this game. We were still studying them in the first half and seeing where they are making mistakes and where they are attacking us and then we punished them,” said the Downs ladies midfielder after being named Player-of-the-match.



Results:



Saturday



First Touch Ladies 1 City Lads 1

Ma-Indies 3 University of Johannesburg 1

Richmond United 5 Tsunami Queens 1

Thunderbirds 2 Bloemfontein Celtic 5

Durban Ladies 1 Coal City Wizards 0

Golden Ladies 1 Vasco da Gama 2

Sunday



JVW 0 UWC 0

Sundowns Ladies 5 TUT ladies 1