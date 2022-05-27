Zwane wants to bring the happiness back to Kaizer Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

New Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane’s second name is Jabulani which roughly means “be happy” and he says this is what he was born to bring to the club.

Zwane was officially unveiled on Thursday as the one who will be guiding one of the country’s most supported sides for the next three years. He will be assisted by long-time colleague Dillon Shepard.

The duo were installed as interim co-coaches after Stuart Baxter’s firing a few weeks ago and did fairly well to stabilise the team. Zwane has since been preaching about turning the team around and getting them to play the ‘Kaizer Chiefs way”.

Now that he is fully in charge, he knows this is no easy job but he believes he was born to do it.

“It will not be easy but we really want to see the smiles on the fans when they come to the stadiums to watch the team and enjoy the game,” said Zwane after his unveiling.

“Growing up, I was a fan of teams like Chiefs and Pirates because of the way they played. That is why I wanted to be part and parcel of these teams and by God’s grace I played for them both. It has been a dream.”

Zwane has had chances to leave Chiefs, with some offers to coach elsewhere but he says he stayed at Chiefs because he knew it was his calling to coach the Soweto giants.

“You know when God says yes, no one can say no. I am a firm believer in good things. I have seen people change things. People who were nobodies who became heroes because of what they wanted to achieve. They showed a lot of character, discipline and dedication.

“I believe I am one of those who waited patiently for many many years… Even in my time in the junior ranks I would tell the young players that, ‘I am going to be the head coach of this club, I don’t know when, but I am definitely going to be and become successful. So, it is up to you whether you want to come with me or stay behind.

“In the end you get the result for your commitment. This is one game you cannot cheat, this is one game that does not allow short-cuts.

“It is the love that they showed me (that made me stay). When I came into the club some 22 years ago they taught me a lot of things… humility, respect… I was a different person then. Seeing how the chairman did things and leading by example and preaching love and peace. That slogan has always been ringing in my head… I was born for this.”