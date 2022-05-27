Kaizer Motaung Junior explains his father’s absence at Zwane’s unveiling

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Motaung was noticeable by his absence when his club Kaizer Chiefs announced Arthur Zwane as the senior team’s new head coach on Thursday. Motaung hardly ever misses such big occasions but his youngest son, Kaizer Junior has explained why he was not at FNB Stadium where the unveiling took place.

“The chairman is still with us. He is still the first to get to the office, and last to leave. He is with us in spirit,” said Kaizer Junior. “But because we are in Covid times, he has to look out for himself and he is avoiding big gatherings, he is being careful.

“He is with us in spirit. He is 100% with us all the time and he is our leader, he is the force that continues to be an inspiration for us.”

Kaizer Junior also spoke on how everything is in synergy at the club and what they need to do going forward.

“It is very important that people understand that this is a collaboration, and I am very fortunate to work with people who are leaders like the chairman, football manager Bobby (Motaung), and Jessica (Motaung) in the marketing department. It’s a huge collective.

“Things move when they are aligned. Right now the whole club is aligned as you can see. We are together and we know what we need to do and we are working our hardest to make sure that it comes to fruition.”

He called on everyone, from the fans to the backroom staff to be realistic in their thinking as the club tries to rebuild itself after a horrible past few years.

“What needs to happen now is for everyone associated with the club to be realistic, and sometimes that is uncomfortable. Sometimes it involves change which you might not like. But for us as a club we need to not live in the past and be realistic about what the club needs now.

“Not just the team but the whole organisation. This is just one component on the technical side, there are many other components that need to work well. Times are moving, things are changing and it is very important that as a club we are moving in the right direction that the game is going. We need to have a forward focusing mentality.”