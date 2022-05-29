Redemption and Top 8 on the line for SuperSport and Pirates in season closure

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates will be looking for redeem themselves when they take on SuperSport United in their last game of the DStv Premiership at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday evening.

The Buccaneers were hard done in their previous league game, as they lost the chance of qualifying for the Caf Champions League after playing to a 2-2 draw with Royal AM.

Pirates main aim was to finish the season in second place, but, now they will have fight for a third place spot. Pirates are currently in sixth place with 44 points on the log standings.

A win against Matsatsantsa will take the Soweto giants to 47 points, but goal difference between them and Royal will determine who finishes in third place and qualifies for the Confederation Cup.

Having finished as runners up of the Confed Cup this campaign, Pirates will surely be determined to go and try their luck again in the continent’s second top club competition after losing 5-4 on penalties to Morocco based side RS Berkane in the final two weeks ago.

Their clash against Matsatsantsa will, however, not be a simple task with the Pretoria outfit on a quest to finish inside the top half of the log.

SuperSport find themselves in ninth place on the table with 37 points at the moment, and a win and a better goal difference will see them leapfrog Golden Arrows, who are in eighth spot with 40 points.SuperSport midfielder Jesse Donn, says their tie against Pirates comes at a point after they haven’t played competitive football for some time.

Matsatsantsa last played on the 14th of May, losing 3-1 to Baroka FC at home.Donn admits that a win will be vital for SuperSport, with the team aiming for a top half qualification.

“It’s been a long wait for this game, especially during the end of the season. It’s been much longer than we used to, So, it remains difficult to remain focused and determined.

“But we know what it at stake, we still fighting for the top-eight because AmaZulu went on to beat Golden Arrows, so, we definitely have to go out for a win. But I think we are focussed and determined to go and get a win because we want to finish inside the top-eight,” said the Matsatsantsa player.

The last time Bucs and SuperSport clashed, Pirates walked away with a 3-2 victory thanks to a brace by Deon Hotto and Goodman Mosele, while Keagan Johannes and Ghampani Lungu got the goals for SuperSport.