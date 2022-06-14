Khanye not confident of Zwane winning trophies at Chiefs

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs still have a lot of work to do in order to get back to winning trophies, even with the appointment of Arthur Zwane as head coach and the signing of new players for next season’s DStv Premiership campaign, says former Amakhosi midfielder Junior Khanye.

The ex-Chiefs star reckons that if there is one thing that Zwane might get right as a head coach, is bringing on board players who will be able to play the Chiefs’ way. But, he is not so confident on pinning his hopes on Zwane delivering some silverware at the club and says his lack of experience in the top-tier as head coach will be his downfall with the work that needs to be done in building the team.



“I have always pleaded with Chiefs supporters not to expect too much in celebrating winning titles. But, obviously Arthur knows the culture of the team. He knows the type of players that the club must bring.

“But, I have always cried about his experience. If he can be honest with himself, he will certainly build some confidence in the players. But, when it comes to winning something, I am not too sure about that,” said Khanye.



“There is still a lot of work that needs to be done. I don’t believe he can go on and win something for the club (next season). They must not expect any trophies.”



Khanye adds that Zwane’s job will be to stabilise the squad and getting them ready for the next coach to take over as he doesn’t think the new Amakhosi mentor will finish his three-year term at the Naturena based outfit.



“And with the type of players that they are still going to sign, he will be the one who identifies them for someone who will come after him, a person who is experienced enough and knows South African football well,” he concluded.