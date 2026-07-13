Chiefs’ Da Cruz – ‘I am working for the biggest club in the country’

'I hope all the fans will be behind the team to help us have a good season,' said the new Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has outlined his ambitions with Amakhosi, with a focus on challenging for silverware in the coming season.

Chiefs’ Da Cruz – ‘I want us to start the season well’

“I know I am working for the biggest club in the country, one with a lot of fans all over Africa, not just South Africa,” Da Cruz told the Chiefs official website.

“I want us to start the season well to give our millions of fans a good feeling, because they deserve it, and have a good season and challenge for titles.”

Chiefs are currently preparing for the new campaign in Alicante, Spain, and played to a 1-1 draw with Glasgow Rangers on Sunday in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Etiosa Ighodaro scored for Chiefs with a sharp turn and shot, before Rangers found a last minute equaliser.

They will now play Saudi Pro League side Al Kholood on Wednesday, before finishing their tour against LaLiga’s Elche CF on Saturday.

‘We will try our best to win silverware’

“The conditions for the camp in Spain are excellent. The weather is very hot and we have three challenging friendly games, which I believe is good preparation for us,” added Da Cruz.

“I hope all the fans will be behind the team to help us have a good season. We will try our best to win silverware and we need our supporters to help us make that happen.”