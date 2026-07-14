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Chiefs’ Moloisane – ‘This is a dream come true’

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

14 July 2026

12:35 pm

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Thabo Moloisane - Kaizer Chiefs

Thabo Moloisane says he knew about Chiefs’ interest for three years. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs?Twitter

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Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabo Moloisane has expressed his delight at returning home after finally securing a move to Amakhosi.

Moloisane goes back to Chiefs

The 27-year-old joined Chiefs as a free agent ahead of the start of the new season, after his contract at Stellenbosch came to an end.

Moloisane, who grew up in Meadowlands, Soweto, revealed that there had been the possibility of him joining Chiefs for quite a while.

“To be honest, it took a bit long. It was ‘on the cards’ for about three years,” he told the Chiefs website.

“When my agent informed me of the move I was a little surprised and very happy because it meant that I was doing well to be wanted by Chiefs.

“I spent time at Naturena when I was a young boy learning under the supervision of the kitman at the time so it’s a place I know pretty well; it’s is a part of my youth and I grew up loving the club. This is a dream come true for me.

“My first ‘task’ as a young boy at Chiefs was to collect tickets for a match, and now I am one of the players who will represent Chiefs in front of the supporter,” he added.

“It means so much to me to be at the biggest club in South Africa. It comes with a responsibility to maintain the high standards that have made this club great.”

Pre-season paces

Moloisane is currently in Spain for Chiefs’ pre-season tour. The squad are being put through their paces under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

They drew 1-1 with Glasgow Rangers in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Sunday, and will now face Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Kholood on Wednesday. Chiefs will finish their tour on Saturday against LaLiga side Elche CF.

“We have been here for a couple of days and it has been great to be with the guys. The weather has been pretty hot but we have trained well and training in these conditions will benefit us during the season when we play both at home and in Africa,” said Moloisane.

“We are building a sense of unity among us to carry into the new season.”

Chiefs will compete in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup, as well as battling for domestic honours.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Stellenbosch F.C.

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