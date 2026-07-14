Stellies snap up former Chiefs midfielder

'George is a player we believe can add real value to our squad through his experience, technical ability, and understanding of the game," said Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie.

Stellenbosh FC confirmed on Tuesday that they have signed 28-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou.

Stellies CEO Benadie – ‘His pedigree speaks for itself

“George is a player we believe can add real value to our squad through his experience, technical ability, and understanding of the game,” Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie told the club’s official website.

“His pedigree speaks for itself, and we are naturally pleased that he has chosen to continue his career with Stellenbosch FC. We believe he can play an important role in helping us achieve our objectives this season.”

Matlou joins as a free agent after being released by Chiefs at the end of last season. He joined Chiefs in 2022, and went on to make 46 appearances for Amakhosi.

Two more signings

Stellies, meanwhile, announced two more signings on Tuesday. The Cape Winelands side have brought in full back Terrence Mashego on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns. Mashego spent last season on loan at Durban City.

“Terrence is a player who has competed at the highest level on both the domestic and international stages, and we believe he has the ability and quality to add significant value to our squad,” added Benadie.

Stellies also announced the signing of Cape Town-born goalkeeper Nathan Garrow from New Zealand side Auckland City.

The 21-year-old played for Auckland City at the 2025 Fifa World Club Cup against Benfica and Boca Juniors.

‘An incredibly bright future’

“We are delighted to welcome Nathan to Stellenbosch FC. He is a talented young goalkeeper with outstanding potential, and his performances over the past year have demonstrated that he has the quality to succeed at a high level,” said Benadie.

“He has an incredibly bright future ahead of him, and we believe that he will benefit from the opportunities for growth that exist at the club, while simultaneously helping to improve our goalkeeping department.”

Stellies needed to reinforce their goalkeeping department after Lee Langeveldt retired and Oscarine Masuluke left the club. Garrow will face stiff competition for the number one jersey, however, in the form of Sage Stephens.