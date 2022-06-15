‘I’m traumatised,’ says Katsande after hijack

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Willard Katsande has revealed that he survived a horrific hijack which left him with a minor injury at Southgate Mall in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The Sekhukhune United midfielder says he was approached by three men with guns, who dragged him on his knees during the incident, which he says left him traumatised. His nephew was sitting inside the car during the incident.

“I’m traumatised right now because of my previous road rage experience. I have been left with bruises because the three coloured guys who hijacked me in the parking lot at Southgate Mall dragged me on the ground,” Katsande, who owns a clothing line Boss Ya Mboka, told Kickoff.com.

“We were near Southgate Mall, I was standing outside the car, and my nephew was inside. Three men came to us with guns, they aggressively put me down. They dragged me on my knees on the tar and I have bruises from the dragging.”

During the ordeal, the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder says he thought his life was going to end after he felt the gun at the back of his head.

“I could feel the barrel of a gun at the back of my head and thought that was the end of my life. The other one pulled me by my private parts. It was a horrific experience,” he continued.

The Zimbabwe born player has, however, confirmed that the car has been recovered in Eldorado Park, just over 10km from Southgate Mall. He added that the vehicle has been damaged and says it is a set-back for him as there was also his business material inside the car.

“The car has been recovered in Eldorado Park but it is badly damaged inside and ransacked of what was inside. This is a huge inconvenience considering that there was business property inside the car which will now affect the business.”