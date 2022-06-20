Orlando Pirates add four more signings, release six

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The PSL transfer window has not officially opened yet but clubs are already on full grind in signing and releasing players and Orlando Pirates have on Monday announced four more signings, while revealing that six others will no longer be part of the club.

Pirates announced the arrival of Evidence Makgopa, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Miguel Timm and Azola Matrose on Monday afternoon. Makgopa was at Baroka, Nga and Matrose were with Chippa United, Timm was at Marumo Gallants last season.

“The quartet will form part of preseason preparations which commence this week,” wrote Pirates on their website. They join Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki who have already joined Bucs.

“The club can confirm that the following players will not be part of the new season: Kwanda Mngonyama, Abel Mabaso, Justice Chabalala, Elson Sithole, Wayne Sandilands and Thabang Monare.”

The contracts of these players end at the end of June and they will not be renewed but the club revealed that Sandilands may come back at a different role.

“Sandilands’ contract comes to an end on June 30 and will not be renewed; however, the club is currently in discussions with management regarding another role at the club.

“The club can also confirm that contractual discussions with Monare have collapsed as the two parties could not agree on terms. The club would like to wish the players well in their future endeavours.”

Pirates confirmed last week that Gabadinho Mhango and Thulani Hlatshwayo will not be a part of the team going forward.



Mhango joined AmaZulu in a deal for Xoki while Hlatshwayo asked to be released and his wish was granted.