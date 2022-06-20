Chiefs pull ‘Jacob Zuma’ stunt, announce player reshuffle late at night

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs pulled a leaf out of former president Jacob Zuma’s book who was infamous for his late cabinet reshuffle announcements as they unveiled their new players late on Monday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates add four more signings, release six

Chiefs must have known that their supporters had been waiting for their ‘players update’ posts on social media when they posted the same after 9.30pm on Monday.

The Naturena side then went on to reveal their worst kept secrets in announcing Zitha Khwinika, Siyethemba Sithebe, Mduduzi Shabalala, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Ashely Du Prees and Dillon Solomons.

Sithebe was signed from AmaZulu FC, Shabalala is from the club’s academy, Matlou, Mahlatsi and Solomons were signed for Swallows FC while Du Preez and Khwinika were acquired from Stellenbosch FC.

The club was probably forced to make the official announcements because the team is set to converge at Naturena on Tuesday morning to start their preseason preparations under new coach Arthur Zwane.

There could still be a few additions with Yosuf Maart’s deal still in the pipelines while some players may still be released by Amakhosi.

Chiefs’ announcement of their latest acquisitions followed on those of Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates who also announced their new players on Monday afternoon.

Pirates announced the arrival of Azola Matrose, Evidence Makgopa, Bienvenu Eva Nga and Miguel Timm.

Chiefs are believed to be still in negotiations with former Bafana Bafna star Bongani Zungu’s management while they are also looking at four other possible players from outside the country.