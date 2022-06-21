‘Donor’ Ekstein weighs up options after AmaZulu exit

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Hendrick Ekstein has revealed that he is weighing up his options on where he will be playing his football next season after he was released by AmaZulu FC recently.

Ekstein, a former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, was one of the 15 players discarded by Usuthu as the team looks to rebuild their squad with younger players.



Speaking after donating school shoes and socks at Isiqalo Primary School in Bekkersdal on Tuesday, in the West Rand where he grew up, the skillful midfielder said he is confident that he will get a proper team soon.



“Well, I did not want to speak about football, but what I can tell you right now is that my agent and I are busy looking at where I will be playing next season. We have received numerous calls from clubs in the country, but I really can’t divulge much about it or the teams that have been in contact with me,” said the 31-year old player.



“But, everything looks good, it is just a matter of making the final decision on the club and I am hoping everything will go well for me.”



Regarding the donations he made at the school, Ekstein said he knows the struggles of children going to school without proper school shoes, especially during winter hence he decided to help.



“I grew up here and I know what some of these kids are going through. It is not nice to see a kid going school with torn shoes, especially during winter because it is very cold. It makes it hard for them to fully concentrate on education. Another thing is that some of these kids don’t even have money to buy food during lunch break,” he added.



“That is why I got together with some of the guys I grew up with to say that we need to do something for the kids with the little that we have. So, we managed to buy socks and school shoes for them. We are looking at doing this more often at all the schools in Bekkersdal to try and make a difference.”