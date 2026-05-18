Kaze and Ben Youssef make their points to keep Chiefs jobs

'We know that we have laid the foundation for better things in future,' Kaze told reporters

Kaizer Chiefs have a chance to match their best points total in the last 11 seasons, if they can beat Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in the Betway Premiership on Saturday.

Chiefs on song

Chiefs have already sealed third place in the table – their highest league position since Ernst Middendorp’s Chiefs finished as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2019/20 campaign.

And with that third place comes a place in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

For Chiefs and co-head coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, however, there is still a chance to hit 57 points, matching the total Amakhosi got under Middendorp in that season where they lost the title on the final day.

Chiefs efforts under Kaze and Ben Youssef since a disastrous February, that saw them knocked out of the Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup, have been impressive.

At that stage a place in next season’s MTN8 even looked like it might be an issue. Chiefs had already missed out on finishing in the top eight for two campaigns on the spin, and the chances of the Amakhosi coaching duo staying beyond the end of the season appeared bleak.

The recovery, however, has been impressive, and Chiefs management may well now feel continuity is the best bet going forward.

Kaze – ‘It was a good season. It could have been better’

“I’ll summarise that it was a good season. It could have been better, that’s for sure, and we know that we have laid the foundation for better things in future,” Kaze told reporters after Chiefs’ 1-0 win over AmaZulu on Saturday.

“We wanted to be higher up there and to compete for the title until the end. But there are lessons that are being learned and put into consideration going forward.”

Chiefs have decided to stay in Durban for their final ‘home’ game of the season. The Chippa game was originally scheduled for FNB Stadium.

“Every time we come here, the fans are there, they cheer us on, they give us that extra energy. I’m very humbled by the support we get from our fans. That’s why we do everything we can to make them happy,” added Kaze.

Chippa certainly have a more desperate need to win Saturday’s game than Chiefs. The Chilli Boyz are currently just a point clear of the relegation play-off spot.

If they draw or lose and Marumo Gallants and ORBIT college both lose on Saturday, it is Chippa who will finish 15th in the table.