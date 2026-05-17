Chiefs’ Kaze on ‘unfortunate’ Lilepo red card

Kaizer Chiefs co-head Cedric Kaze admitted Glody Lilepo ‘should know better’ after the Amakhosi winger was sent off in his...

Kaizer Chiefs co-head Cedric Kaze admitted Glody Lilepo ‘should know better’ after the Amakhosi winger was sent off in his side’s 1-0 Betway Premiership win over AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘I understand the emotions’

Kaze, however, was also understanding about Lilepo’s excitement at scoring the winning goal that led to his second yellow card of the game. The DR Congo forward took his shirt off and having already been booked for diving in the first half, left the referee with no option but to show him a second yellow.

ALSO READ: Lilepo scores and sees red as Chiefs edge out AmaZulu

“It’s an unfortunate situation what happened to Lilepo,” Kaze told reporters after the match.

“He is a player with big experience and should know better, after he was already booked in the first half. But it is football and I understand the emotions when he scored. If you are without emotions you are not a human being.

“We got the three points, everything is good and now we need to concentrate on our last game against Chippa.

Petersen praised

Kaze also singled out Man-of-the-Match Brandon Petersen for praise. The Amakhosi shot stopper made a brilliant early save to deny Sandile Mthethwa and twice kept out former Chiefs attacker Hendrick Ekstein.

“I have to say congratulations to Beeza (Petersen),” Kaze told SuperSport TV.

“He made one or two saves that kept us in the game until we got the three points.”

Chiefs will take on Chippa in their final Premiership match of the season at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Amakhosi have already secured third place in the table and a place in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Zwane – ‘We deserved a draw’

AmaZulu, meanwhile, can seal a fourth-placed finish with a win at Durban City on Saturday.

“I think we deserved a draw, we had more clear chances than them,” Usuthu head coach Arthur Zwane told SuperSport TV after Saturday’s game.

ALSO RAD: Durban City hold up Pirates’ title bid

“They had half chances. We were the first to create a chance to score early in the game but we couldn’t take it and as the game progressed they gained momentum. They were playing as we wanted them to play, if we were just more decisive in the final third we could have had them.”