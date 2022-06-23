Swallows may be to blame for Solomons to Chiefs deal mess

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Swallows FC may be the ones who wronged in their dealings in the transfer of Dillan Solomons to Kaizer Chiefs with Royal AM now coming with claims that they had an agreement in place to sign the same player.

ALSO READ: Banyana’s objective is to win Wafcon, says Kgatlana

These allegations were revealed by Royal AM chief executive Sinky Mnisi in an interview with SABC Sport this week.



It has since been revealed that Royal AM had an agreement to sign three players, namely Solomons, Khethukuthula Ndlovu and Ruzaigh Gamildien, from Swallows.

Phakaaathi can now reveal that the deal collapsed when Royal AM could not fork out the money in time as they were awaiting the return of club president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize from an overseas trip.

“The deal was that Royal AM would get the three players for a certain amount,” said a source close to the situation. “But the deal would only be effective in July when MaMkhize had come back and finalised everything.

“Chiefs came at that time and offered almost what Royal AM would have paid for the three players but for one player and one would guess that is a good deal for Swallows.

“They get to keep two players and get almost the same amount they would have got from the Royal AM where they would have also lost three players at once,” explained the source.

Solomons’ agent Grant Nieuwenhuys explained that his client had never been in contact with Royal AM at all.

“Dillan had offers from five clubs, and the last two clubs that we were in contact with who followed proper protocol were Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates,” Nieuwenhuys told SABC Sport.

“We dealt with the clubs who followed protocol and I’ve never received one phone call from Royal AM – you can quote me on that. There is a 200 percent no chance that Dillan signed (or agreed to anything) with them.”