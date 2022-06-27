Cosmos withdraw complaint against Lions amid claims they faked evidence

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The PSL’s Disciplinary Committee has ordered Jomo Cosmos, Hungry Lions and Tshepo Mohlala not to make any comments on their case which was withdrawn at the last hour.

ALSO READ: Pirates raise eyebrows again with another coaching bolt from the blue

Ezenkosi had filed a complaint that Lions had used an ineligible player in some of their games in the GladAfrica Championship. Had they won the case, Lions would have been deducted points and allowing them to make a comeback to the division they were relegated from.

Announcing the outcome of the sitting on Monday evening, PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu revealed that all three parties are not allowed to make comments about the case.

This was after an earlier story by SABC Sport where Lions’ legal representative Karabo Tshabuse was quoted saying they would seek to have Cosmos punished heavily for their misdemeanor.

She said Ezenkosi had withdrawn their complaint after they presented them with cooked evidence. She said they had used a Facebook photo to fake the player’s registration card.



Tshabuse said they would seek that Cosmos be banned from participating in football. But Majavu said the matter had been closed and none of the people involved are allowed to do commentary.

“I can confirm that earlier today Jomo Cosmos appeared before the DC as in allegations pertaining to Hungry Lions and player Tshepo Mohlala on the allegation that the player was not properly registered and therefore was a defaulter in the matches in which he was fielded,” said Majavu.

“Having reflected on the documentation which we as a league provided to the complainant, Jomo Cosmos elected to withdraw their complaint. That was done in front of the league DC and I accepted the withdrawal as so did the first and second respondents.

“Over and above that the league’s DC made the following findings, one, that the complaint is formally withdrawn. Two, Jomo Cosmos is directed to issue a formal public apology directed at Hungry Lions and most important Tshepo Mohlala.

“Three, Jomo Cosmos was further directed to pay an agreed amount in respect of the parties’ costs amounting to R150 000 payable within the next 25 days from today. They were also ordered to pay the costs of the sitting.

“Over and above that, the complainant and respondents were directed by the DC to refrain from making further commentary on the matter.”