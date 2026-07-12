Jayden Adams – The ‘Grootman’ who made football look effortless

Looking back now, it almost feels as though the last six months of his life were his farewell tour.

From the streets of Stellenbosch came a young man with a big heart, a self-proclaimed “grootman” who represented South Africa with distinction. Jayden Adams could light up any room with laughter with his off-the-cuff and quirky answers.

Yet, once he stepped onto a football pitch, he was the complete opposite. Jayden Adams never seemed to panic under pressure. With the ball at his feet, he had a rare gift to make time stand still. It always looked as though he had a second or two more than everyone else.

Now, at just 25 years old, he is gone. Yet the impact he made in such a short life will outlive him. The phrase “gone too soon” barely scratches the surface when trying to describe Adam’s untimely passing.

Adams built a trophy cabinet that many seasoned professionals could only dream of. He lifted the Carling Knockout with Stellenbosch FC, won the Betway Premiership and conquered the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns.

On the international stage, he helped Bafana Bafana claim a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire before playing his part in the historic run to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His journey to the top was far from straightforward. Looking back now, it almost feels as though the last six months of his life were his farewell tour, expressed in the only language he truly knew, football.

Missing out on a place in the Bafana’s squad for the previous Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco could easily have broken his spirit. Instead, it transformed him and took his game to greater heights. Supporters first noticed the change when domestic football resumed in January.

Gone was the babyface and fade supporters had grown accustomed to, replaced by a clean-shaven head. Asked why he had shaved off his hair, the soft-spoken midfield maestro smiled and replied: “I’m a grootman now.”

It was a light-hearted remark, but in many ways, it reflected his growth. By then, he had fought his way back into the Sundowns line-up and later reclaiming his place in the national team

Perhaps nothing illustrated his character more than his courage during the World Cup. Despite the heartbreak of losing his grandmother before South Africa’s match against Czechia, Adams chose to represent his country.

He put on the green and gold with pride, delivering another composed performance while carrying unimaginable personal grief. Death has robbed South Africa of a generational talent, but it cannot erase what he gave the game.

He captured hearts with his humility and exceptional footballing ability. He made football look effortless and left the world far earlier than anyone was ready to say goodbye.