León targets more goals as Sundowns chase domestic redemption

'If I scored 15 in half a season, I know I can do much better in a full one,' he said.

Very few foreign players have settled into the South African Premier Soccer League as seamlessly as Brayan León did during his first few months at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Leon stars for Sundowns

Signed from Colombian outfit Independiente Medellín during the January transfer window, the striker wasted little time announcing himself at Chloorkop, quickly becoming one of Miguel Cardoso’s most influential players.

León finished his debut campaign with an impressive return of 15 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions, playing a pivotal role as the Brazilians ended their decade-long wait for CAF Champions League glory.

His explosive start has naturally raised expectations ahead of the new season, particularly following the departure of veteran striker Peter Shalulile.

With Sundowns entering a new era in attack, the responsibility of leading the line is expected to fall largely on the shoulders of the 25-year-old Colombian, a challenge León is eager to embrace.

“Next season, I want to score more goals than I did this season,” he said in the Sundowns digital magazine.

“If I scored 15 in half a season, I know I can do much better in a full one. I want to help the team win more trophies. It is going to be an exciting season for us.”

Perhaps even more remarkable than his goalscoring return, was the speed with which León adapted to life in South African football.

Despite arriving midway through the campaign, he slotted effortlessly into Sundowns’ star-studded squad and quickly became one of the team’s key attacking outlets.

Reflecting on his first few months in the country, León admitted the experience has exceeded his expectations, particularly the demands of champions league football.

‘Different from anything I have experienced’

“These five months (in South Africa) have been incredible. Playing in the PSL and the CAF Champions League was different from anything I have experienced,” he said.

“Away games were the toughest because you need extra energy, extra focus and extra heart. Winning the CAF Champions League feels surreal.

“To help bring the trophy back after ten years, that was our biggest dream. Everyone is happy. Everyone worked for this.”

Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has already challenged the club to respond after last season’s domestic disappointment.

The Tshwane giants are determined to reclaim the Betway Premiership title after surrendering their crown to Orlando Pirates in the previous campaign.