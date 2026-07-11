Sundowns and Bafana star Jayden Adams dies aged 25

His untimely passing comes just weeks after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South African football has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25.

Sundowns have yet to make a statement and the cause of Adams’ death has not yet been made public.

A World Cup with Bafana

His untimely passing comes just weeks after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where South Africa reached the Round of 32 before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Canada.

The former Stellenbosch FC midfielder featured in all three of Bafana’s group stage matches at the tournament but was an unused substitute in the knockout clash against Canada.

Adams, along with seven other Sundowns players who represented South Africa at the World Cup, had been granted an additional two weeks’ leave before returning for pre-season. He had been expected to rejoin Miguel Cardoso’s squad next week during their training camp in Austria.

The talented midfielder joined Sundowns in January last year after completing a move from Stellenbosch, where he had established himself as one of the Premier Soccer League’s best midfielders.

A product of the Stellenbosch academy, Adams signed his first professional contract in 2020 before becoming a key figure in the first team.

He made 139 appearances for the Cape Winelands club, the second most in their history, before securing a move to the Brazilians.

A Stellies star

During his time with Stellies, Adams helped the club win the 2023 Carling Knockout. He continued his success at Sundowns, winning the Betway Premiership and CAF Champions League titles in less than two years.

On the international stage, Adams was part of the Bafana squad that claimed a bronze medal at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

His death has sent shockwaves through South African football, with tributes expected to pour in from across the local and international game.