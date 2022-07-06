‘Gatvol’ SuperSport deny club sale rumours again

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United have once again vehemently denied reports suggesting that the club will have new owners next season.



Reports emerged on Tuesday suggesting that Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa was close to acquiring SuperSport ahead of the 2022/23 season.

This is not the first time that Matsatsantsa A Pitori were reported to be on sale, as at one stage they were mentioned as one of the teams who were said to be looking to sell the team in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic which dealt a financial blow to a lot of companies.



At the time, club chief executive officer, Stan Matthews made it clear his side was not up for sale and the club has once again came out strongly to debunk the sale rumours.

The Pretoria-based side released a statement saying they are considering taking legal steps against those who are peddling these “false” rumours.

The statement reads as follows:

“SuperSport United have been made aware of the old repeated rumours and speculation regarding the potential sale of the club.



“Please note that the rumours are completely untrue. As stated when these false rumours started in 2019, the club is not for sale.



“The club is seeking legal advice on the publications or persons involved in continually issuing these false statements.”