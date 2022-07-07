Mukumela confident of doing well at AmaZulu

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

New AmaZulu FC signing Thendo Mukumela says he is still trying to adapt at his new club, but everything seems to be going well with the squad busy with pre-season.



Mukumela, who is one of over 10 new signings made by Usuthu, joins the team from Motsepe Foundation Championship (previously known as the GladAfrica Championship) side Cape Town Spurs.

“It is actually a great honour and privilege to play for a club like AmaZulu. Everything has been going well, our preparations are on track. I am a bit shaky at times because when you get to a new environment you must adapt to how they do things and adapt to everything happening there including the culture,” Mukumela told the club’s media.

“But overall it is good, once I am fully adapted to the team I will do well for the team.”



Mukumela, who has also had spells with Mamelodi Sundowns, began his football career at Cape Spurs, before joining the Brazilians in 2015. The centre-back failed to earn himself a regular place in the Sundowns senior team, which saw him mainly being used by the reserve team.

He moved to Spurs three years later and that’s where he started to get regular time. The Limpopo born player is also one of the few players to have played for all levels of the national team, having been part of Amajimbos (SA Under-17), Amajita (Under-20), the national Under-23s as well as Bafana Bafana.

The lanky defender will be hoping to adapt quickly at his new club, with the side in a rebuilding phase.



With his vast of experience, Mukumela will be looking to slot in nicely in the team, where he will be battling for a place in the starting line-up at the heart of Usuthu defence with another new arrival Veluyele Zulu, Sandile Khumalo and Samkelo Mgwazela.