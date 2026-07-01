Sundowns part ways with Shalulile

"His move to Esperance fell through last season, and he even addressed the issue," a source close to the player said.

Veteran striker Peter Shalulile has reportedly parted ways with CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns after six years at the club.

Shalulile was used sparingly throughout last season, and the arrival of Brayan Leon further pushed him down the pecking order.

His future became the subject of speculation even before the 2025/26 season began, but a proposed move to Tunisian giants Esperance fell through.

Despite speaking glowingly about Shalulile, Miguel Cardoso appeared reluctant to rely on the former Highlands Park marksman.

According to various reports, Sundowns have decided not to exercise the one-year option in his contract when it expired at the end of June.

Sources close to both the club and the player have confirmed that Shalulile realised his time at Sundowns was coming to an end after his playing opportunities became increasingly limited.

“You remember that his move to Esperance fell through last season, and he even addressed the issue in the middle of the season,” a source close to the player said.

“By then, you could tell that he was never going to stay at the club beyond last season. He remained professional and never complained, but he couldn’t win his place back in the team.

“He felt that he should have been getting more game time, but Leon was in excellent form and Cardoso preferred him in the big matches.”

It remains unclear where the Namibian forward will end up next, but his future is expected to be resolved soon.

A number of clubs in South Africa and on the continent have enquired about his availability ahead of next season.