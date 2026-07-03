Mofokeng and Appollis nominated for four PSL Awards

Both are in the running for the PSL Footballer of the Season.
Relebohile Mofokeng’s spectacular final season with Orlando Pirates has earned him four Premier Soccer League Award nominations, including for both Footballer of the Season and Betway Premiership Player’s Player of the Season.
Mofokeng’s brilliant season
The 21 year-old, who starred for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, and recently completed a move to Belgian side Royal Union St Gilloise, has also been nominated for Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season and Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season.
Pirates won the Premiership title for the first time in 16 years, finishing a point clear of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Mofokeng was at the heart of Pirates’ attacking success, with ten goals and eight assists across 27 Premiership appearances in the 2025/26 campaign.
Mofokeng’s teammate with Pirates and Bafana, Oswin Appollis, has also been nominated for PSL Footballer of the Season, Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season and Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season.
Appollis has, in addition, been nominated in the MTN8 Last Man Standing category. The 24-year-old netted one goal and provided two assists across four appearances in the season-opening competition. In the Premiership, Appollis scored nine goals and provided six assists as he played in all 30 of Pirates’ league games.
Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has joined Appollis and Mokoena as a nominee for Footballer of the Season and Midfielder of the Season. The other nominee for Players’ Player of the Season is Pirates winger Kamogelo Sebelebele.
All the PSL Award Nominees
Footballer of the Season
Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates)
Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season
Oswin Appollis
Relebohile Mofokeng
Kamogelo Sebelebele (Pirates)
Betway Premiership Coach of the Season
Miguel Cardoso (Sundowns)
Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef (Kaizer Chiefs)
Abdeslam Ouaddou (Pirates)
Betway Premiership Goal of the Season
Camren Dansin (Pirates)
Glody Lilepo (Chiefs)
Siyanda Ndlovu (Golden Arrows)
Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season
Sipho Chaine (Pirates)
Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC)
Brandon Petersen (Chiefs)
Betway Premiership Defender of the Season
Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns)
Lebone Seema (Pirates)
Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates)
Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season
Oswin Appollis
Relebohile Mofokeng
Teboho Mokoena
Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season
Isaac Cisse (Arrows)
Seluleko Mahlambi (TS Galaxy)
Relebohile Mofokeng
MTN8 Last Man Standing
Oswin Appollis
Tshepang Moremi (Pirates)
Kamogelo Sebelebele (Pirates)
Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament
Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)
Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Pirates)
Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (Gallants)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament
Kyle Jurgens (Durban City)
Seluleko Mahlambi
Luphumo Sifumba (Durban City)
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament
Darren Keet (Durban City)
Siphamandla Ncanana (Durban City)
Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City)
Motsepe Foundation Championship Players’ Player of the Season
Khethukuthula Ndlovu (Kruger United)
Ronaldo Van Neel (Hungry Lions)
Emile Witbooi (Cape Town City)
Motsepe Foundation Championship Goalkeeper of the Season
Malcolm Jacobs (Venda Football Club)
Siphamandla Hleza (Milford FC)
Mickey van der Hart (Cape Town City)
Motsepe Foundation Championship Young Player of the Season
Gabriel Amato (Cape Town City)
Cayden Fortune (Cape Town City)
Emile Witbooi (Cape Town City)
DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season
Lebo Mohlala (Pirates)
Bennet Mokoena (Sundowns)
Mpho Padime (Pirates)
PSL Assistant Referee of the Season
Nandipha Menze
Elphas Sitole
Zakhele Siwela
PSL Referee of the Season
Moreki Lekwape
Eugene Mdluli
Abongile Tom
Top Goalscorers (Winners)
DStv Diski Challenge – Bennet Mokoena
Motsepe Foundation Championship – Ntuthuko Mlotswha (Lerumo Lions) and Ronaldo Van Neel
Betway Premiership – Sede Junior Dion (Arrows)