Mofokeng and Appollis nominated for four PSL Awards

Both are in the running for the PSL Footballer of the Season.

Relebohile Mofokeng’s spectacular final season with Orlando Pirates has earned him four Premier Soccer League Award nominations, including for both Footballer of the Season and Betway Premiership Player’s Player of the Season.

Mofokeng’s brilliant season

The 21 year-old, who starred for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, and recently completed a move to Belgian side Royal Union St Gilloise, has also been nominated for Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season and Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season.

Pirates won the Premiership title for the first time in 16 years, finishing a point clear of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mofokeng was at the heart of Pirates’ attacking success, with ten goals and eight assists across 27 Premiership appearances in the 2025/26 campaign.

Mofokeng’s teammate with Pirates and Bafana, Oswin Appollis, has also been nominated for PSL Footballer of the Season, Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season and Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season.

Appollis has, in addition, been nominated in the MTN8 Last Man Standing category. The 24-year-old netted one goal and provided two assists across four appearances in the season-opening competition. In the Premiership, Appollis scored nine goals and provided six assists as he played in all 30 of Pirates’ league games.

Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has joined Appollis and Mokoena as a nominee for Footballer of the Season and Midfielder of the Season. The other nominee for Players’ Player of the Season is Pirates winger Kamogelo Sebelebele.

All the PSL Award Nominees

Footballer of the Season

Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates)

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season

Oswin Appollis

Relebohile Mofokeng

Kamogelo Sebelebele (Pirates)

Betway Premiership Coach of the Season

Miguel Cardoso (Sundowns)

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef (Kaizer Chiefs)

Abdeslam Ouaddou (Pirates)

Betway Premiership Goal of the Season

Camren Dansin (Pirates)

Glody Lilepo (Chiefs)

Siyanda Ndlovu (Golden Arrows)

Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season

Sipho Chaine (Pirates)

Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC)

Brandon Petersen (Chiefs)

Betway Premiership Defender of the Season

Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns)

Lebone Seema (Pirates)

Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates)

Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season

Oswin Appollis

Relebohile Mofokeng

Teboho Mokoena

Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season

Isaac Cisse (Arrows)

Seluleko Mahlambi (TS Galaxy)

Relebohile Mofokeng

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Oswin Appollis

Tshepang Moremi (Pirates)

Kamogelo Sebelebele (Pirates)

Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Pirates)

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (Gallants)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament

Kyle Jurgens (Durban City)

Seluleko Mahlambi

Luphumo Sifumba (Durban City)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Darren Keet (Durban City)

Siphamandla Ncanana (Durban City)

Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Players’ Player of the Season

Khethukuthula Ndlovu (Kruger United)

Ronaldo Van Neel (Hungry Lions)

Emile Witbooi (Cape Town City)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Goalkeeper of the Season

Malcolm Jacobs (Venda Football Club)

Siphamandla Hleza (Milford FC)

Mickey van der Hart (Cape Town City)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Young Player of the Season

Gabriel Amato (Cape Town City)

Cayden Fortune (Cape Town City)

Emile Witbooi (Cape Town City)

DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season

Lebo Mohlala (Pirates)

Bennet Mokoena (Sundowns)

Mpho Padime (Pirates)

PSL Assistant Referee of the Season

Nandipha Menze

Elphas Sitole

Zakhele Siwela

PSL Referee of the Season

Moreki Lekwape

Eugene Mdluli

Abongile Tom

Top Goalscorers (Winners)

DStv Diski Challenge – Bennet Mokoena

Motsepe Foundation Championship – Ntuthuko Mlotswha (Lerumo Lions) and Ronaldo Van Neel

Betway Premiership – Sede Junior Dion (Arrows)