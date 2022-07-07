Kaizer Chiefs discards: a few in demand, some not so much

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs released 13 players as the restructuring under new mentor Arthur Zwane took full swing.

Among those discards were some credible players who were expected to be quickly snapped up by other teams. However, the take up has been so slow that Amakhosi had to release some of the players they had initially put on transfer.

Amakhosi released Dumisani Zuma, Daniel Akpeyi, Bernard Parker, Lebogang Manyama, Kearyn Baccus, Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lazarus Kambole and Daniel Cardoso.

Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Anthony Akumu Agay were put on transfer but with no takers coming, they were also later released by Chiefs.

Of the 13, only five have found new homes so far.



Dumisani Zuma, who was released due to his ill-discipline than anything else, was the first to be snapped up. AmaZulu swooped on Zuma and took him back to Durban.



Cardoso was recently signed by Sekhukhune United who will move with him to Polokwane where the side is relocating to next season.

Baccus has returned to Australia where he signed for Macarthur FC on a two-year deal.



Nurkovic is expected to form a deadly combination with Victor Letsoalo at his new side Royal AM.

Kambole will hope to have a better and more fruitful stay at Tanzanian giants Young Africans where he has signed after leaving Chiefs.

Manyama has been linked with a move back to Cape Town City where he came of age a few seasons ago. There have also been talks of him going to SuperSport United but he is yet to put pen to paper anywhere.

Nigerian goalkeeper Akpeyi is reportedly considering a few options and could even be lost to the local game as he contemplates going back home.

Akumu has been linked with a move back to Zesco United in Zambia but could follow Kambole to Young Africans.



Ntiya-Ntiya is still looking for a new home.