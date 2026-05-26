Pitso or bust? What’s next for Chiefs after coaches leave

'I have answered this question so many times, but I understand it will always come back,' Mosimane said on Marawa Sports Worldwide last December.

Kaizer Chiefs find themselves at another crossroads after confirming the departure of co-head coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Chiefs coaches gone!

Kaze and Ben Youssef led the club to third in the Betway Premiership this season and a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup. The league position was a marked improvement after Chiefs had missed out on finishing in the top eight for successive campaigns.

But the bigwigs at Chiefs have decided not to renew their contracts. Amakhosi won the 2025 Nedbank Cup under Nasreddine Nabi but were unable to add to their trophy haul this season.

That means Chiefs have won just one piece of major silverware in the last 11 campaigns, a dreadful record for a club of their stature.

Mamelodi Sundowns have gone from strength to strength, winning eight Betway Premiership titles in a row and now a second Caf Champions League too, after beating AS FAR in the final on Sunday.

Chiefs’ Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, have won a host of domestic knockout trophies. And this season the Buccaneers ended Sundowns’ run of league titles when they captured their first Betway Premiership crown in 14 years.

Fans want Pitso

Chiefs need to play catch up fast, and many fans see Pitso Mosimane as the answer, if the responses to Tuesday’s departures on social media are anything to go by.

Get coach Pitso Mosimane we must now make PSL interesting pic.twitter.com/xD4iD3Bq5W – Dr Maheya (@johny_theblessd) May 26, 2026

Mosimane has a superb track record at Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly, and has been constantly linked with the job at Chiefs.

“I have answered this question so many times, but I understand it will always come back,” Mosimane said on Marawa Sports Worldwide last December.

“I’ve said it that I will never say never and I’m a football coach, a professional coach.

Pitso – ‘Why should I not coach Kaizer Chiefs?’

“Why should I not coach Kaizer Chiefs? Why should I not coach Orlando Pirates? Why should I not coach Mamelodi Sundowns?

“You can only put it on me once it’s on the table and you ask me, are you accepting it or you didn’t accept it? I don’t want to talk about something that does not exist.”

There will inevitably be questions around whether Chiefs will be able to meet Mosimane’s salary demands.

‘Jingles’ was reportedly earning about R2 million a month as recently as 2024 when he was head coach at Iran’s Esteghlal FC.