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Chiefs part ways with Kaze and Ben Youssef

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

26 May 2026

02:37 pm

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The pair were given a contract until the end of the season to lead the side after Nasreddine Nabi quit the club in September.

Cedric Kaze - Khalil Ben Youssef - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with co-head coaches Cedric Kaze (left) and Khalil Ben Youssef. Picture: Backpagepix

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Kaizer Chiefs announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with co-head coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

The pair were given a contract until the end of the season to lead the side after Nasreddine Nabi quit the club in September.

“We want to extend our gratitude to the coaches for their dedication and contribution, and wish them all the best in their future,” said the club in a statement.

Under Kaze and Ben Youssef, Chiefs finished third in the Betway Premiership and qualified for next season’s Caf Confederation Cup. The club, however, have decided to go in a different direction.

It remains to be seen who comes in as the new Chiefs head coach. The club has been strongly linked with a move for former Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Kaze and Ben Youssef helped Chiefs overcome a slump in February that saw the team knocked out of both the Caf Confederation Cup and Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs did end the season without a trophy, after lifting the 2025 Nedbank Cup under Nabi, which was their first piece of major silverware in a decade.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership CAF Confederation Cup Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Nedbank Cup

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