Chippa pulls the trigger again as Lentjies is put on ‘special leave’

Jonty Mark

Chippa United confirmed on Friday that they have put Kurt Lentjies on “special leave” as they continue the search for a new head coach to take over at the Eastern Cape DStv Premiership side.

“This serves to advise that Chippa United is still in the process of deliberating the vacancy of head coach position,” read a statement from club chairman Siviwe Mpengesi.

“Since the departure of coach Gavin Hunt, the club has not permanently filled the vacancy. During this period the player Kurt Lentjies acted as interim coach.

“Whilst pondering the way forward on the head coaching position and hosting interviews, etc, and allowing the process to take place in the most fair manner, the club has taken the decision to place Kurt Lentjies, who naturally has an interest in the matter, on special leave.

“The club will issue a statement upon its decision on the way forward.”

While this statement may appear to give Lentjies some hope of still landing the head coach role on a permanent basis, the decision seems more likely to see him head for the exit.

Lentjies took over in November 2021 after Chippa suspended head coach Gavin Hunt following a poor start to the 2021/22 campaign. Hunt subsequently parted ways with Chippa and Lentjies ultimately helped the side avoid relegation, finishing 14th in the table.