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Chiefs’ Kaze on future – ‘We don’t know yet’

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

23 May 2026

07:00 pm

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'We are calm and look forward to what is going to happen,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Cedric Kaze - Kaizer Chiefs

Cedric Kaze has admitted he doesn’t know if he and Khalil Ben Youssef will be Chiefs co-head coaches next season. Picture: Backpagepix

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Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze said they still have to sit down with Amakhosi management to decide if he and Khalil Ben Youssef will continue at the helm next season.

Chiefs’ impressive season

Chiefs lost their final Betway Premiership match 1-0 to Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. But Amakhosi had already secured their second best points total in the last decade, third position in the table, and a place in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Kaze and Ben Youssef have generally impressed since taking over from Nasreddine Nabi, after the Tunisian quit the club in September.

“We don’t know yet,” said Kaze, however, when asked by SuperSport TV if they would be staying on.

“Next week we will meet the board and review the season. From that we will assess and a decision will be made. We are calm and look forward to what is going to happen.”

Chiefs fielded a lot of younger players against Chippa, who won the game with a 33rd minute goal from Sammy Seabi.

“We started the game well and had a couple of opportunities. But we lacked a bit of dedcision making and composure. There were a lot of attacking players starting a game for the first time.

Luke Baartman made his first start for Chiefs and missed several opportunities. Njabulo Hlongwane made just his second appearance for Chiefs this season and did not take a glorious early chance.

Kaze – ‘The future is bright’

“We didn’t score and it gave an opportunity and belief to the opponent,” added Kaze.

“We came in the second half with a better intention to press high and got opportunities but couldn’t score. But it was a game with a lot of experience that we gave to young players, to play in the Premiership and feel hor the league is. For sure the future is bright for our young players.

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“Unfortunately we couldn’t get the result we wanted, but overall it was a good season even if we didn’t win a trophy.

“I am sure next season after the foundation we have laid, we will be ready to compete for trophies.”

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Betway Premiership Chippa United F.C. Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

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