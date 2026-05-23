Seabi strike sees Chippa edge out Chiefs

Chippa live to fight another day in the Betway Premiership.

Chippa United have again lived to fight another day in the Betway Premiership, after a 1-0 victory over an understrength Kaizer Chiefs helped secure their top flight status on Saturday.

Truter makes a case to keep Chippa job

In the end, as other results went their way, Chippa would have survived even in defeat to Chiefs. But Brandon Truter’s side made sure, with Sammy Seabi’s first half goal enough for all three points.

Having only joined Chippa ahead of the Amakhosi game, the well-travelled Truter will have done his chances of keeping the job next season no harm at all.

With third place in the table long-since secured, Chiefs took the opportunity to give some younger players a chance against Chippa.

18 year-old goalkeeper Thakalani Mazhamba made his debut in goal, while 20 year-old striker Njabulo Hlongwane made just his second appearance for Amakhosi, having also played in the very first league game of the season, a 2-0 win at Stellenbosch.

19 year-old Luke Baartman also got his first start for Chiefs, having already made six appearances from the bench in all competitions this season.

Chiefs were bright in the first few minutes, with Asanele Velebayi shooting over and Baartman then firing well wide.

In the 5th minuter, Hlongwane looked set to open the scoring after being sent clean through by Lebo Maboe. Hlongwane, however took too long to get a shot away and Abubaker Mobara got back and made a fine tackle.

Chippa immediately broke forward and Sinoxolo Kwayiba was prevented from getting a shot away by an excellent challenge from Aden McCarthy.

Hlongwane almost got on the end of an Mfundo Vilakazi cross, and Baartman blazed over when well-placed inside the area.

Seabi strikes

But it was Chippa who took the lead in the 33rd minute. Justice Fuigareido beat Chiefs’ flimsy offside trap and sent in a brilliant low cross that left Seabi with a tap in.

Chippa had a great chance to double their lead before the break, but Mazhamba showed his class, pulling off a brilliant point-blank save from Sergio Kammies.

Baartman had another fantastic chance to net his first goal for Chiefs in the 48th minute, and this time he hit the target from Velebayi’s superb cross. Chilli Boyz goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi, however, made a fantastic reflex save.

Chippa were next to threaten in the 66th minute, Azola Matrose’s effort well blocked by Mazhamba.

Chiefs brought Taashreeq Morris and Ethan Chislett off the bench as they looked for an equaliser. And it nearly bore fruit as Morris headed Reeve Frosler’s cross just wide, with Chislett perhaps better placed behind him to score.