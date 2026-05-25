Mazhamba targets more starts after making Chiefs debut

'My ambition is to play more next season,' Mazhamba told the Kaizer Chiefs website after the game.

Kaizer Chiefs’ young goalkeeper Takalani Mzahamba has a taste for more after making his senior debut for Amakhosi in their 1-0 Betway Premiership loss to Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this weekend.

Chiefs give youngsters a chance

With third place in the Premiership already secured, Chiefs co-head coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef opted to give some younger players a chance against the Chilli Boyz.

And while Chiefs lost the the game, the 18 year-old Amakhosi DStv Diski Challenge ‘keeper impressed with a couple of excellent saves.

“My ambition is to play more next season,” Mazhamba told the Kaizer Chiefs website after the game.

“In the off-season I’ll be supporting Bafana Bafana in the World Cup and then look forward to training hard in pre-season.”

For Mazhamba his debut was a dream come true after joining Chiefs at just 13-years-old.

“I’m a boy from a village in Venda who grew up in Soweto. That’s where I started playing football. I joined Kaizer Chiefs when I was 13 and today I made my debut for the senior team. To be honest, I am so happy and grateful. I really appreciate the opportunity that the Kaizer Chiefs Family have given me.”

Mazhamba – ‘I was a bit nervous’

He admitted that he was a little nervous after being told that he would be making his debut against Chippa.

“When I was told I would start I was a bit nervous, this being my first call to step onto the big stage.

“I thought to myself that I have been doing this for seven years and it’s just another match and I must produce my A-game. The cheers I got from the supporters when I took to the field immediately gave me confidence to think, ‘Boy, you can do this, the fans are with you. Just play your game and enjoy it’.

“No goalkeeper accepts conceding goals so I am not happy with that,” added on the loss.

“But we take it, we grow from it and keep moving forward from there.”