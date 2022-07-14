Chiefs handed tough start to new season with Royal AM early test

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs will begin their 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign away at Royal AM who gave them a tough time last term.

Royal AM, who were a new club then having bought Bloemfontein Celtic’s Premiership status, collected six points from Chiefs.

In the first round at FNB Stadium, the Pietermaritzburg side embarrassed Chiefs with a 4-1 thrashing. In the return leg, they beat them 1-0 at home.

According to a leaked fixture list, the two are set to come face to face again on 5 August at Chatsworth Stadium. The game is set for a 5.30pm kickoff.

In the game, former Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is expected to make his official debut for Royal AM. He is now their main striker following the release of Victor Letsoalo to Sekhukhune United.

League action starts on Friday, 6 August with Cape Town City hosting defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Cape Town Stadium.

City, who finished second last season, like Sundowns have not had many changes to their squad as they look for consistency.

They will be hoping to be the first team to inflict a defeat upon Sundowns who are expected to have to easily defend their title yet again.

Orlando Pirates will begin their Premiership title chase at home against Soweto neighbours and old foes Swallows FC.

On paper, this is an easy three points for the Buccaneers. Swallows had a poor showing last term and have released some of their better players while they might not have those who were on loan back this time.

But with football being what it is, and Pirates probably still adjusting to new coach Jose Riveiro’s tactics and methods, it remains an unpredictable game.

On Sunday, 7 August we will see a ‘father vs son’ match-off when Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United host Daine Klate’s Chippa United.

Opening fixtures:

Friday, 5 August

CT City v Sundowns, 7.30pm

Saturday, 6 August

Golden Arrows v Richards Bay FC, 3pm

Marumo Gallants v Stellenbosch FC, 3pm

Orlando Pirates v Swallows FC, 3pm

Royal AM v Kaizer Chiefs, 5.30pm

Maritzburg v Sekhukhune, 8pm

Sunday, 7 August

TS Galaxy v AmaZulu FC, 3pm

SuperSport United v Chippa United, 5.30pm