Chiefs reserves coach predicts bright future for Duba

There is something special about 18-year old Kaizer Chiefs reserves striker Wandile Duba, says coach Vela Khumalo, who predicts a bright future for the teenager and believes he is going to be a top striker one day after impressing in the DStv Diski Shield.

The Chiefs young striker’s goals scoring form has been impressive after scoring a brace in the quarter-finals of the Diski Shield against SuperSport United, which Amakhosi won 4-2. This past Saturday, Duba was once again on the scoresheet for the young Glamour Boys, who knocked Mamelodi Sundowns out of the tournament with a 2-0 to reach the final at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

Despite joining Chiefs in the middle of the season, Duba’s impact has been visible for Khumalo and all to see, something which has given the Amakhosi reserves mentor full confidence of a bright future for the striker.

“Mark my words, you can write this down. Bula is going to be a top striker in the country. Yes, we have Mduduzi Shabalala who is a very special player as well as Mfundo Vilakazi. But with Bula, we have been lacking strikers in South Africa for a very long time now and I am telling you, Bula is a deadly striker, I have never seen a deadly striker like him,” said Khumalo with confidence.

“You know, I found Bula playing at one of the teams in the Gauteng Development League down there missing chances and all of that. But I saw something special in him and thought to myself if I work on him he is going to be something special. I asked him to come to training and we signed him on the second day after scoring four goals in a friendly that we played. He is a special talent and he is going to be something big and I don’t see him playing in South Africa for long, he is a player that will play overseas.”

In the other semi-final played at same venue, Diski Challenge champions Stellenbosch FC edged Chippa United 1-0. Stellies will now face off with Chiefs in the final to be played at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammersdale on 23 July 2022.