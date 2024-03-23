Understrength Chiefs and Pirates clash in DDC Soweto derby

'We urge Kaizer Chiefs supporters to come out in numbers,' said Vela Khumalo.

Vela Khumalo wants Chiefs fans to come out in numbers against Pirates. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) head coach Vela Khumalo wants to see the stands full at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday when Amakhosi take on Orlando Pirates in a DDC Soweto derby.

“We urge Kaizer Chiefs supporters to come out in numbers as they usually do and give the boys all the support they need on Sunday,” Khumalo told the Chiefs official website.

Chiefs will be missing four talented youngsters for Sunday’s game as Takalani Mazhamba, Vicky Mkhawana, Mfundo Vilakazi and Neo Bohloko are all in camp with the national under-20 side.

“We are proud of the four players and happy to see Neo get an under-20 national call up at the age 15. He has done well, scoring many goals in the DDC,” added Khumalo.

Bohloko was the youngest player ever to score in the DDC, hitting the back of the net when he was just 14 years-old, coming on as a substitute against Golden Arrows in February 2023.

Scoring genius

This season, Bohloko has already scored 13 times for Chiefs, including a run this year in which he hit the back of the net in eight consecutive games.

Pirates have three DDC players in the Amajita squad, meanwhile, with central defensive pairing Simphiwe Selepe and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, along with right back Jabulani Mokone all also missing the derby against Chiefs.

The Buccaneers are currently third in the DDC standings, five points behind leaders Sundowns. Chiefs are four points behind Pirates in fourth.