Late drama sees Banyana reach WAFCON final

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana will have another shot at continental glory in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final, after a stoppage-time penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Zambia at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Monday night.

ALSO READ: Pirates and Jele part ways after 16 years

In a semifinal that seemed like it would go to a penalty shoot-out, Banyana were awarded a spot kick following a VAR check after striker Jermaine Seoposenwe was brought down inside the box. Linda Mothlalo stepped up and won the game for Desiree Ellis’ side.

It was always going to be tough for Banyana coming up against the Copper Queens, with the two sides all-too familiar foes.

The Zambians had the upper hand from the start of the game, with the Copper Queens extremely threatening on the break, even though Banyana dominated ball possession.

Skipper Grace Chanda was giving Banyana a lot to think about, with the midfielder being involved in most of their attacks. Chanda’s first chance was early as early as the 13th minute, following a mistake from South Africa’s back-four, but the Zambian’s strike went wide

Further opportunities for Zambia fell to Siomala Mapepe and Chanda again, but they went to waste, leaving the game goalless at the break.

Banyana improved in the second half and they thought they had got a penalty after Noxolo Cesane went down under a challenge in the 57th minute and the referee pointed to the spot. A VAR check, however, showed that the foul had happened just outside the box and a free kick was awarded instead.

Both sides had chances after that. Chanda’s attempt went inches wide of target, while Hilda Magaia came close for Banyana as she tried to beat Catherine Musonda at the near post, but the Zambian shot-stopper made a great save.

There was nothing Musonda could do, however, as Motlhalo beat her from the spot at the death, to keep Banyana’s hopes of a first ever continental crown well and truly alive.