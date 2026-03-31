‘A proud moment’ – Kaizer Chiefs launch women’s team

'Kaizer Chiefs Ladies is part of a broader vision to ensure that the game continues to elevate,' said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday announced the launch of their women’s team – Kaizer Chiefs Ladies FC.

Chiefs’ Kaizer Motaung – ‘An important part of the future’

“This is a proud moment for Kaizer Chiefs. As a Club, we understand the responsibility we carry within South African football, and this step reflects our.commitment to growing the game in a meaningful way. Women’s football is an important part of the future, and we are committed to being part of that journey,” said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung in a club statement.

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“When you build something of this nature, you must think beyond the present moment. You must consider the generations that will follow and the responsibility that comes with that. Kaizer Chiefs Ladies is part of a broader vision to ensure that the game continues to elevate, to include more

people, and to stand stronger in the years ahead.”

The team will be based in Johannesburg and play its home matches at both the Kaizer Chiefs Village and the Kwa Thema Stadium in Springs.

Kaizer Chiefs Ladies will play in the Gauteng Sasol League from the start of the 2026/27 season.

The team will be coached by Unathi Mabena, a former player and assistant coach at Janine Van Wyk’s JVW FC.

The Chiefs squad consists of 24 players, including former Banyana Banyana midfielder Mamello Makhabane.

Jessica Motaung – ‘This is about building real pathways’

“This is about building real pathways for women in the game,” said Chiefs commercial and marketing director Jessica Motaung.

The women’s game is growing rapidly across the world, and South Africa is part of that upward

trajectory.

We want female soccer players to see this team and understand that there is a place for them within Kaizer Chiefs and within the global game,”

“We are grateful to SAFA for their continued support and to Brima Logistics (the official partner of Kaizer Chiefs Ladies) for their commitment to this project.

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“Partnerships are an important part of building something that can grow and succeed over time. The support of corporate investment cannot be underestimated as it plays a critical role in the holistic development of the women’s game, providing stability and belief needed to build the game at every level.”