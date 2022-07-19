Jele’s last message to Pirates – I won’t be lost in the black and white family

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It is not a goodbye, but just a see you later, this is according to Happy Jele, whose departure at Orlando Pirates was announced on Monday after being at the club for 16 years.

The defender wrote a message to everyone at the club past and present, including the fans, assuring them that he will one day return to the DStv Premiership club. This is after Jele made it clear that he still wants to continue playing football, whereas Pirates wanted to offer him a position outside of playing.

“Firstly I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Chairman of Orlando Pirates FC Dr Irvin Khoza for bringing me to this massive team when I was just a teenager starting out in my football career 16 years ago,” said Jele in a statement.

“I am proud to have represented the Ghost with dedication, loyalty and humility and I hope I didn’t disappoint. To Bucs staff, all the different technical staff I have worked under for the past 16 years, Club management, supporters and my management company Professionalz from which my career is managed, I would like to sincerely thank all of you for being part of my journey and guiding me in my football life.

“When the chairman invited me to his office to offer me a non playing position I was humbled but at the same time shocked as i personally wasn’t ready to take off the badge as yet. Yes I was offered an opportunity in non-playing staff and I gracefully expressed my desire to play for another season or two before I hang up my boots. I

“I therefore wish to inform my fans and the ghost supporters that I won’t be lost in the black and white family but will take a year or two break away from the club to possibly pursue my interest of playing before I call it quits or even make my way back to the Ghost … time will tell.”

Jele thanked the club Irvin Khoza for the opportunity to play for the Soweto giants and wished the team well for next season.

“The opportunity afforded to me by the club Chairman Dr Khoza will be highly considered during my time away from the club I only played for in my professional football career. No one can predict the future but hopefully I will be back to The Club one day in a different capacity,” he continued.

“I wish Orlando Pirates FC, fans, supporters, management and the members of the 2022/23 squad all the best in their future endeavors.”