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Orlando Pirates close in on Golden Arrows defender

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By Mgosi Squad

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1 minute read

18 May 2026

12:50 pm

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The defender has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Abafana Bes'thende this season.

Orlando Pirates close in on Golden Arrows defender

Ayanda Jiyane of Golden Arrows is linked with a move to Orlando Pirates. Photo: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

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Golden Arrows captain Ayanda Jiyane is the latest player to be linked with a potential move to Orlando Pirates in the off-season transfer period.

According to a source close to the club, talks have already taken place over the 23-year-old centre-back, who has been a revelation since joining Arrows on a free transfer following the demise of Royal AM.

“Initial talks have taken place, and Jiyane is also keen on the move to Pirates, so don’t be surprised to see him join them during the next transfer window,” said the source.

Jiyane, who has formed an integral part of Manqoba Mngqithi’s new-look side, has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Abafana Bes’thende this season.

His performances have drawn comparisons to club legend Siyabonga Sangweni, who also flourished under Mngqithi before going on to achieve success with Pirates.

And judging by his constant praises of the talented defender, Mngqithi is fond of Jiyane, and will be keen to retain him for next season. That’s if he (Mngqithi) stays with Arrows, because, as reported earlier, Mngqithi is also linked with the head coaching role at Kaizer Chiefs.

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Betway Premiership Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

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