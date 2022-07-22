Royal AM rope Malesela in as co-coach, takes over Celtic Ladies

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Royal AM announced that they have bought Hollywoodbets Super League side Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies and roped in Dan Malesela among other changes at the KwaZulu-Natal club.

The changes were announced by club president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize on Friday afternoon at their village outside Pietermaritzburg.

Malesela will be co-coach alongside Khabo Zondo in the Royal AM senior men’s team.

“I’ve changed the structure where we’re not having one coach, we are going to have co-coaches,” MaMkhize is quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

“Rome was never built in one day, these three coaches are going to bring different dimensions of football.

“They’ll all have to agree to disagree and get the results. When I interviewed all my coaches that came through, I was very clear. I do not want to change the style of play.

“We’ve got speed, we’ve got endurance. When you go forward you close your eyes. I want to create an identity, which means I don’t want to change our style.”

MaMkhize also announced that she had taken over the Celtic Ladies team but the details of the takeover are unclear at the moment but we will update them once they are available.

The club’s chief executive, Sinky Mnisi was meanwhile a notable absentee as the club announced the changes and their plans for the season ahead.

As Phakaaathi’s Mgosi Squad broke the story earlier last week, Mnisi has been suspended by the club following a string of decisions that he allegedly took without the owners’ consent.