Sars bites: MaMkhize’s Lamborghini, paintings, LV and Gucci bags on auction

There is a saying, “the long arm of the law,” meaning the law eventually catches up with wrongdoers, no matter how far they try to run or how long they try to hide.

And this is what we are seeing in the life of controversial businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.

Months after 14 of MaMkhize’s cars went under the hammer, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is still coming for what it is owed and it is not backing down. Next on the auction block are other vehicles, including a Lamborghini Urus, construction vehicles, a boat and a collection of luxury designer bags.

MaMkhize reportedly owes Sars millions in tax debt. The first round of auctions included a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S680 Maybach Edition 100, one of only 100 made worldwide, valued at around R5.6 million. It is unclear how much was recovered from that auction and how much she still owes the taxman.

MaMkhize’s Lambo to get auctioned

According to Bidders Choice’s website, bidding opened on Friday, 10 October and will close on Wednesday, 15 October. The auction will be online, but interested parties can view the items between Monday and Tuesday at Bapsfontein, Pretoria and Mooikloof, Pretoria.

First on the list is the 2021 Lamborghini Urus, where the auctioneers have set a starting bid price of R2 million. The website indicates that on the first day of bidding, there is already an interested party or parties in the car, as the current bid is at R3.1 million.

According to Auto Trader, a 2021 Lamborghini Urus with a mileage of 45 000km is on sale for nearly R5.8 million. The mileage on MaMkhize’s car is unknown.

“Please thoroughly investigate photos for accurate details. If you did not view it, do not buy, must be viewed before bidding,” reads the website.

Some of MaMkhize’s luxury bags on auction. Picture: Screenshot

More of MaMkhize’s vehicles

The website also shows that at least 41 vehicles linked to MaMkhize will be auctioned alongside the Lamborghini. These include 23 construction vehicles, such as a Kubota 3 cylinder tractor, a 2009 Komatsu WA250 front-end loader, a 2008 Mitsubishi Fuso FV 26-310 25 ton concrete mixer and a 2008 Hamm GRW 18 pneumatic tyre roller, among others.

Some of the vehicles appear to be without proper papers. The ones without papers include a 3 point roller T602 and a 2008 Cat RM 300 recycler machine. This raises the question, how can it be proved that the vehicles are linked to MaMkhize if there are no papers?

An inquiry was sent to Bidders’ Choice regarding the vehicles without papers.

Other vehicles included in the auction include a 2015 Land Cruiser 79 Series V8, with current bidding sitting at R530 000, a 2017 Toyota Hilux 2.5 D-4D, with current bid at R150 000 and a 2019 Toyota SC 2.4 GD-6 with current bid at R170 000.

Bags, warehouse materials, lamps

This round of auctions features a diverse range of items, including luxury bags, office furniture, paintings, warehouse materials, and more.

According to the website, no one has started bidding on these items, while some paintings have a current bid of R50. There are also a washing machine and couches on the list.

MaMkhize’s paintings on auction. Picture: Screenshot.

The luxury designer bags include well-known brands such as Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Goyard, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci and Burberry. One bag from her collection costs more than R20 000 at retail price.

