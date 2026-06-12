Tamia Louw drops ‘Mpisane’ surname on Instagram, fueling marriage trouble speculation

Tamia Louw has sparked fresh speculation about her marriage to Andile Mpisane after reverting to her maiden name on social media.

South African influencer Tamia Louw has become the subject of intense online speculation after unobtrusively reverting to her maiden name on social media. The move prompted questions about the state of her marriage to nepo baby Andile Mpisane.

The social media personality, who has been widely known as Tamia Mpisane since her marriage to the Royal AM chairman in 2021, reportedly changed her Instagram profile back to “Tamia Louw”. She is also said to have removed photos featuring her husband from her account.

The changes were quickly noticed by followers and entertainment watchers, sparking widespread rumours that the couple may have separated after nearly five years of marriage.

Neither Tamia nor Andile has publicly addressed the speculation, and there has been no official confirmation of a separation or divorce.

Social media changes raise questions

Fans began discussing the possibility of trouble in the couple’s relationship after screenshots of Tamia’s updated profile circulated online earlier this week. In addition to dropping the Mpisane surname, observers noted that images of Andile appeared to have been removed from her Instagram feed, while some family photographs featuring their children remained visible.



At the time of writing, the pair were still following each other on Instagram.

The social media activity has led many to interpret the changes as a sign of marital difficulties, although celebrity social media updates do not always reflect the full reality of a relationship.

Andile, for his part, has not made any public statements regarding the rumours and reportedly still has photographs of Tamia visible on his own social media platforms.

A relationship that captured public attention

Tamia and Andile’s relationship has been a frequent topic of discussion since their whirlwind romance made headlines in late 2021.

The couple surprised many South Africans when news of their engagement and traditional wedding emerged within a short space of time. Their union attracted significant public attention due to its timing and Andile’s highly publicised relationship history with DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi, the mother of his two older children.

Andile Mpisane proposing to Tamia Louw. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram

The marriage unfolded amid public allegations, social media disputes and widespread commentary involving several members of the prominent Mpisane-Mkhize family.

Throughout much of the controversy, Tamia largely avoided engaging in public disputes, earning praise from supporters for maintaining a low profile while navigating the intense scrutiny surrounding her relationship.

Building a family together

Since tying the knot, Tamia and Andile have welcomed two daughters together: Miaandy, born in 2022, and Messiah Shauwn Junior, affectionately known as SJ, born in 2023.

The couple frequently shared glimpses of their family life, luxury travel experiences and anniversary celebrations on social media, projecting an image of a close-knit family despite ongoing public interest in their personal lives.

Their relationship appeared stable in recent years, making the latest developments on social media all the more surprising to fans.