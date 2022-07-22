Why Banyana coach Ellis wanted to snub Caf awards ceremony

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

With an important game coming up for Banyana Banyana, coach Desiree Ellis has revealed that she didn’t want to attend the Caf awards ceremony, where she begged the Caf Coach of the Year accolade in the women’s football category in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday.



Ellis won the award for the third successive time, but she couldn’t celebrate much as she has to prepare the team for the Caf Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final against Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday.

Ellis says she was convinced by her team to attend the ceremony and says it would have not been possible to get the award if it wasn’t for everyone who is involved in women’s football in the country.

“We have a very important game coming up, I didn’t really want to go, but the team wanted me to go. I trust the people I work with, they made a decision and it was absolutely magnificent to go and represent them. It’s an individual award, but it’s also not an individual award because football is a team sport,” said the Banyana coach.

“This would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the team and the staff of Banyana. It would have not been possible without the coaches in women’s football and the fans because they give us amazing support. Without the support of Safa and Sasol as well, it would have been possible. So, it is an award that I have received on behalf of everyone.”

With the team chasing their first ever Wafcon trophy and having to come up against host nation, the Banyana mentor added that the players are focused on the game and they are eager to lift the trophy.

“When I look at the players now they are so focused, they are so happy and united. They want this (trophy) really bad. And I think them for getting us this far, I think for qualifying for the World Cup. So, tomorrow (Saturday) will be their day, it will be their day to shine. It will be their day to go out there to enjoy and bring that trophy back home.”