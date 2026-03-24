Ntombela warns against Sundowns complacency in Champions League

"I hope they start thinking properly now because there are a lot of people already saying Sundowns will win this one," Ntombela cautioned.

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Mike Ntombela has urged his former club to make necessary improvements if they are to go all the way in the CAF Champions League.

The Brazilians have made it to the semi-finals of Africa’s premier club competition but had to endure a tough journey in the quarter-finals.

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Despite losing 2-0 to Stade Malien in the second leg of their quarter-final on Sunday, Sundowns managed to progress to the final four with a 3-2 aggregate win over the two legs.

“We won at home and conceded away. I think to play in the Champions League, it should be the way Sundowns played yesterday against Stade Malien, but they were too comfortable,” Ntombela said on Radio 2000.

“They thought it would be a walk in the park and got shocked. In this tournament, particularly in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, the matches are very difficult, and it doesn’t matter who you play.”

Sundowns will now face Tunisia’s Esperance, who knocked out Al-Ahly to reach this stage. The Tshwane giants are being touted as favourites to win the Champions League, alongside defending champions Pyramids FC.

“I hope they start thinking properly now because there are a lot of people already saying Sundowns will win this one,” Ntombela cautioned.

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“It would be a mistake to make such assumptions, even with Al-Ahly out. They lost both home and away in the last round, so it means Esperance are good too. If we continue the way we did (against Malien), we’re in for a shock.”