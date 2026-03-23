Cardoso praises Sundowns’ character after semi-final qualification

"Obviously, we are not happy with the result of this match, but we are happy with the qualification," Cardoso remarked.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso praised his side’s character after they secured a place in the CAF Champions League semi-finals, despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to Stade Malien in Bamako in the second leg of their quarter-final.

The Brazilians endured a difficult first half, allowing the hosts to take a 2-0 lead into the interval. However, Sundowns held on to advance 3-2 on aggregate and book their spot in the last four.

ALSO READ: Ouaddou sends message to Pirates ‘boo boys’ after Galaxy win

Their task became even tougher late on when Aubrey Modiba was shown a red card with 13 minutes remaining following a reckless challenge on defender Moussa Diallo.

Cardoso not happy with the result

Nevertheless, Sundowns held off a late charge by the Malian champions to set up a semi-final clash with Cardoso’s former club, Esperance.

“We had to reorganise the team and close the match. Obviously, we are not happy with the result of this match, but we are happy with the qualification,” Cardoso remarked.

“I’m happy for the club to be in another semi-final, I’m happy for the players who are in the semi-finals again and the fans back in South Africa.”

Reflecting on the contest, Cardoso admitted his side struggled to cope with Malien’s approach in the opening half, particularly in the challenging heat, as the hosts dominated proceedings over the 90 minutes.

“They (Malien) changed their organisation and put big players upfront. We had to press them high but we didn’t because we suffered the first goal and it created some instability,” he added.

“We allowed them to do what they want because this team is not a team that builds with a lot of passes.

“The pressure wasn’t strong enough so it created an opportunity for Malien to play the first half in a more comfortable space. It was important at halftime to correct that. I said to the boys that it was not a question of football but a question of attitude.”

‘It looks easy on TV’

This marks Cardoso’s third consecutive semi-final appearance in the competition, having lost in the final with Esperance and again with Sundowns last season, where they fell short against Pyramids FC.

“It looks easy when people are sitting on TV but I want to remind you that no team has won here this season,” Cardoso concluded.

ALSO READ: Stade Malien coach confident of Sundowns comeback

“Everybody lost and unfortunately, we also lost which is a result that doesn’t make me happy at all especially after the first half where we were a little bit sloppy.”