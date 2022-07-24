Local Soccer

24 Jul 2022
9:46 am

IN PICTURES: Banyana seal WAFCON glory

Jonty Mark

All the best images of Banyana's celebrations.

Banyana Banyana celebrate in the dressing room after the match. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix.

The celebrations in Rabat were spectacular as Banyana Banyana won their first ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title on Saturday night at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, beating hosts Morocco 2-1.

ALSO READ: Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent

Banyana had finished as runners-up on five occasions but this time they went one better, Hilda Magaia’s brace sealing a wonderful triumph, in a tournament in which Banyana won all of their six matches.

Below are some of the best pictures from the post-match celebrations on Saturday.

Desiree Ellis celebrates after the win. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Banyana’s players celebrate with the trophy. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Kholosa Biyana and Noxolo Cesane show off their medals. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Super-fan Mama Joy and Banyana captain Refiloe Jane are all smiles after the victory. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

