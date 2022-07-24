IN PICTURES: Banyana seal WAFCON glory

Jonty Mark

The celebrations in Rabat were spectacular as Banyana Banyana won their first ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title on Saturday night at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, beating hosts Morocco 2-1.

Banyana had finished as runners-up on five occasions but this time they went one better, Hilda Magaia’s brace sealing a wonderful triumph, in a tournament in which Banyana won all of their six matches.

Below are some of the best pictures from the post-match celebrations on Saturday.

Desiree Ellis celebrates after the win. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Banyana’s players celebrate with the trophy. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kholosa Biyana and Noxolo Cesane show off their medals. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix